Baltimore signed Larvadain from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Larvadain hasn't yet seen game action this season, but he may get a chance to do so Sunday in Houston. As a rookie last year with Cleveland, the South Carolina product caught seven of 14 targets for 71 yards, rushed once for three yards and compiled 167 yards on 24 punt returns. Larvadain may immediately take over as Baltimore's lead punt returner after the team waived LaJohntay Wester on Tuesday.