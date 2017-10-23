The Ravens signed Escobar to a contract Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

With four other tight ends on the active roster, Escobar might not have much longevity with the Ravens, but he'll at least boost the team's depth at the position in the short term while Maxx Williams contends with an ankle injury. A former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2013, Escobar largely failed to live up to his strong reputation as a receiver coming out of college during his four years in Dallas. Over 62 career games with the Cowboys, Escobar managed only 30 receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.