Stone (ankle) was the only Raven not at camp Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Stone tweaked his ankle Monday and left practice, leading to him not participating in camp today. The 2020 seventh-round pick appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens last year and tallied 38 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. Once he's healthy, the 24-year-old will compete for a backup safety role ahead of the coming season.