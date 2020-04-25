Ravens' Geno Stone: Baltimore adds in seventh round

The Ravens selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

Stone (5-foot-10, 207) was a useful player for Iowa but it's difficult to see how he sticks as more than a special teams type in the NFL. He didn't post much production at Iowa, and it's probably his lack of athleticism that caused that outcome (4.62-second 40, 33.5-inch vertical, 116-inch broad jump).