Stone finished Sunday's 37-3 Week 9 win over Seattle with one tackle and one interception.

Stone notched his lowest stop total of the campaign but made an impact with a second-quarter pickoff of Geno Smith. It was the fourth straight game with an interception for Stone, and he leads the league with six picks overall this season. Stone has stepped up in a big way for the injured Marcus Williams (hamstring), playing 100 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks.