Stone recorded nine tackles and an interception in Sunday's 27-24 win at Cincinnati.

With Marcus Williams (pectoral) forced to sit out in Week 2, Stone drew the start at safety Sunday. He made the most of his opportunity, leading Baltimore in tackles and intercepting Joe Burrow in the red zone to preserve a three-point lead in the second half. It seems likely at this point that Williams will be out again in Week 3, so Stone should be expected to start again versus Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis.