Stone recorded seven tackles (seven solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 23-20 win versus the Browns.
Stone iced away Sunday's win as he forced and recovered a fumble from wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the final play of the game. After playing just 12 defensive snaps over the first four weeks, the free safety has seen his playing time increase in each of the last three contests, and he lined up on every defensive snap against Cleveland. Stone will continue to see prominent usage so long as Marcus Williams (wrist) remains on IR this season.