Stone had team-high eight tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 56-19 win over the Dolphins.

Stone led the Ravens in tackles after being inserted into the starting free safety role for the injured Kyle Hamilton (knee). Stone made the most of it as he played 100 percent of defensive snaps and picked off Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter on a pass intended for Tyreek Hill. Stone is now up to seven interceptions on the year, which is second-most in the NFL behind DaRon Bland. With the Ravens already locked into the top seed of the AFC, Stone could see extended playing time in Week 18 against the Steelers if Baltimore elects to sit Hamilton for a second-straight week.