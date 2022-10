Stone recorded six tackles and one pass defensed during Thursday's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers.

Stone was one-of-two Ravens' players to be on the field for every defensive snap during Thursday's win in Tampa Bay, and he also led Baltimore in stops in the contest. With fellow safety Marcus Williams (wrist) on IR for at least one more week, the 23-year-old figures to make another start Monday night in New Orleans.