Stone recorded three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Titans.

Stone was once again called upon when Marcus Williams sustained a hamstring injury in Week 6, and Stone once again answered that call, making a leaping grab on a deep ball intended for Chigoziem Okonkwo to tie for the league lead in interceptions through six weeks. If Williams is forced to sit out in Week 7, Stone could be in line for an expanded role again.