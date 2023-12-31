Stone is expected to start in place of the injured Kyle Hamilton (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The 24-year-old safety is no stranger to starting, as he's started nine of the 15 games he's appeared in this season. In those 15 appearances, Stone has recorded 60 total tackles, eight pass deflections and six interceptions. His six interceptions is the second-most of any player in the NFL thus far, and he'll look to cause problems for the Dolphins' offense in Week 17.