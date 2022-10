Stone will take over at free safety for Marcus Williams (wrist) while he is on IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Stone took over for Williams in Monday's win over the Bengals, playing a season-high 32 defensive snaps and recording two solo tackles. The 23-year-old will have big shoes to fill, as Williams had already delivered three interceptions and five passes defensed in the first four weeks of the season.