Willis (hamstring) signed a three-year contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Willis qualifies as one of the premier undrafted free agent signings, as he was widely expected to be drafted as early as the second or third round. Character concerns were presumably the reason for his fall, as he had a somewhat checkered history prior to his breakout 2018 season. He will now look to earn himself a role on the Ravens' defensive line.

Our Latest Stories