Senat is suffering from turf toe, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Senat suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Dolphins. He will reportedly remain week-to-week when the season begins but will slot in as Ronnie Stanley's backup at left tackle when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...