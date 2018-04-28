Ravens' Greg Senat: Drafted by Baltimore
The Ravens selected Senat in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 212th overall.
Senat (6-foot-6, 302 pounds) started his collegiate career on the Wagner basketball team and didn't play football until his junior year. However, he proceeded to start at right tackle in all 11 games in each of the two seasons he played, displaying raw potential that could be tapped by NFL-caliber coaching.
