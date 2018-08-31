Senat (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Senat suffered a season-ending turf toe injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, and will remain on injured reserve for the entire 2018 season. Expected to have served as Ronnie Stanley's backup, Senat's injury harms the Raven's depth at the tackle position.

