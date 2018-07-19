Ravens' Greg Senat: Sitting out start of training camp

Senat (undisclosed) isn't present for the start of Ravens' training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The sixth-round pick out of Wagner didn't previously have any sort of injury designation, so the specifics surrounding his absence aren't yet known. Look for clarification to be provided as training camp moves forward, but it's obviously a tough start for a rookie who needs as much time on the field as possible to get comfortable at the NFL level.

