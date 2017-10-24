Ravens' Griff Whalen: Big role in 2017 debut
Whalen made his 2017 debut Sunday, catching four of six targets for 23 yards in a loss to the Vikings.
Recently signed for depth, Whalen saw plenty of action Sunday with Mike Wallace exiting the game with a concussion and Breshad Perriman and Jeremy Maclin sitting due to injury. He played 58 of a possible 65 snaps and was efficient in catching the ball. Whalen's four catches for 23 yards in one game are just shy of Perriman's four catches for 26 yards on 18 targets through six games. If Baltimore's receiving corps is still banged up Thursday, Whalen could find himself playing plenty of snaps once again.
