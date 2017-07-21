Ravens' Griff Whalen: Deal with Ravens looming
Whalen is expected to sign with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Whalen's deal in Baltimore is subject to him passing a physical. The shifty wideout has spent time with the Colts, Chargers and Patriots since entering the league in 2012. Although he caught just two passes for 22 yards in eight games last year, the Ravens' lack of depth at receiver gives him a decent shot of making their roster.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...