Whalen is expected to sign with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Whalen's deal in Baltimore is subject to him passing a physical. The shifty wideout has spent time with the Colts, Chargers and Patriots since entering the league in 2012. Although he caught just two passes for 22 yards in eight games last year, the Ravens' lack of depth at receiver gives him a decent shot of making their roster.