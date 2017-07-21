Whalen signed with the Ravens on Friday.

Whalen's signing comes on the same day that news surfaced that fellow Ravens wideout Michael Campanaro (toe) will begin training camp on the PUP list. In eight games with the Chargers last season, Whalen caught two passes for 22 yards.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories