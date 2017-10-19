Whalen will re-sign with the Ravens on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Whalen failed to make the Ravens' 53-man roster out of training camp, but with the injury bug hitting Baltimore's receiving corps -- Mike Wallace (back), Jeremy Maclin (concussion) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) all were held out of Wednesday's practice -- there's an obvious need for depth at the position. Even if all three of those players sit out Sunday's game against the Vikings, however, Whalen won't offer much fantasy intrigue in a Ravens offense that has struggled to generate production through the air even in times of better health.