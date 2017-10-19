Ravens' Griff Whalen: Will sign with Ravens
Pending a physical, Whalen will re-sign with the Ravens on Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Whalen never made the 53-man roster this season, but with the injury plague hitting Baltimore's receiving corps -- Mike Wallace (back), Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman (both concussions) being held back in Wednesday's practice -- there's an obvious need for depth to be brought in. How he's summoned will depend on the health of the others, and Whalen shouldn't be expected to make serious fantasy contributions anytime soon.
