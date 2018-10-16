Ravens' Gus Edwards: 42 yards in NFL debut
Edwards had 10 carries for 42 yards in his regular-season debut against the Titans.
With De'Lance Turner (hamstring) hitting IR, Edwards was brought up from the practice squad over the weekend and performed ably against a surprisingly shaky Titan run defense. His 10 carries were the second-most on the team behind Alex Collins and nine more than Javorius Allen had on the day. That said, Allen is still the true No.2 back behind Collins, and Edwards' workload likely had more to do with the Ravens running out the clock in a rout than anything else. Edwards figures to stick on the roster for now as the No. 3 option out of the Baltimore backfield.
