Ravens' Gus Edwards: Absent with apparent foot/ankle injury
Edwards is not on the field for practice Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Edwards reportedly departed practice early Monday due to a foot or ankle issue, which is likely the cause of his absence from Tuesday's session. It's certainly a bad time to miss with roster cuts right around the corner, so he will likely try to return in short order.
