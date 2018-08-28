Edwards is not on the field for practice Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Edwards reportedly departed practice early Monday due to a foot or ankle issue, which is likely the cause of his absence from Tuesday's session. It's certainly a bad time to miss with roster cuts right around the corner, so he will likely try to return in short order.

