Edwards and the Ravens have agreed to a reworked contract that reduces his 2023 salary by about $1 million but gives him the opportunity to earn the money back via incentives, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With his base salary dropping from $4.38 million to less than $3.5 million, Edwards likely will avoid being a cap casualty and play at least one more season for the only NFL team he's known. Injuries limited him to nine games last year after he missed all of 2021 with an ACL tear, but Edwards remained efficient on a per-carry basis with just a hair under 5.0 YPC (4.98). He turns 28 in April and has a good chance to keep the No. 2 RB job behind J.K. Dobbins, who also missed 2021 with an ACL tear and ultimately played fewer than 10 games in 2022.