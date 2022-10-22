Edwards (knee) was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Ravens were previously coy when it came to the status of Edwards, who was eligible to return off the PUP list earlier this month, but with J.K. Dobbins (knee) slated to miss the next month and an unimpressive committee led by Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill set to see significant workload, it seemed inevitable the bruising Edwards would be activated. It remains to be seen how much work Edwards will get Sunday after more than a year since his last NFL snap, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the third-year back eventually surpass the likes of Drake and Hill as the primary between-the-tackles option.