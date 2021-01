Edwards (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being limited at practice Friday.

The Ravens list 10 players as questionable this week, but given that Edwards was a Friday addition to the team's injury report, his status for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff is worth monitoring. If he's limited or out this weekend, added snaps behind J.K. Dobbins would be available for Justice Hill and perhaps Mark Ingram (illness/questionable).