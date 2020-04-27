Ravens' Gus Edwards: Affected by Dobbins pick
Edwards' role with the team could take a hit after the Ravens drafted Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Baltimore placed a tender on Edwards in March, so he's presumably still in the team's plans to an extent, but the Dobbins pick is a strong statement that the Ravens are still looking to beef up the run game. Dobbins, a second-rounder, has a three-down skill set and projects to be the direct backup to Mark Ingram. If the Ravens are looking to reduce Ingram's workload to keep him fresh later in the season, Dobbins would get the first crack at the carries. Edwards is still uniquely effective in short-yardage situations; he's notched a positive run rate of at least 88 percent in both of his two seasons. Edwards can still have that role with Dobbins on the roster, but the path to matching his overall carry volume from 2019 just got a lot more treacherous.
