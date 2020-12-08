Edwards is active alongside fellow running backs J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Justice Hill on Tuesday against the Cowboys.
During a Week 12 loss at Pittsburgh, the Ravens were without Dobbins and Ingram, who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Edwards and Justice Hill split the RB workload, with the former turning nine carries into 10 yards and one TD while the latter had 11 touches for 40 yards from scrimmage. The presence of Dobbins and Ingram on Tuesday further clouds how much work Edwards can expect. Having said that, Baltimore may very well attempt to exploit the Cowboys' bottom-ranked run defense by feeding Edwards, Dobbins and Ingram early and often.