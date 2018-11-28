Edwards did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue.

Edwards has logged 40 carries over the past two weeks, so it's quite possible that he's simply a little sore and therefore received Wednesday off to rest up in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Assuming that his ankle isn't a major concern, Edwards is trending toward leading Baltimore's backfield once again in Week 13, with fellow running back Alex Collins (foot) not practicing Wednesday.

