Edwards rushed the ball five times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-3 win over Seattle.

Edwards saw four of his five touches in the first half, splitting carries evenly between Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. He saw only one rush attempt in the final two quarters, though it was unclear whether that was due to Baltimore's significant lead, or if he is losing ground in the running back competition. Even with the limited workload, Edwards found the end zone twice to tally his second consecutive multi-touchdown game. Even if his volume fluctuates, it appears his role at the goal line remains secure.