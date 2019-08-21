Ravens' Gus Edwards: Back after two missed practices
Edwards (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards was held out of practice Sunday and Monday, after taking two carries for 13 yards in last Thursday's preseason win over the Packers. With Kenneth Dixon (knee) also back at practice Tuesday, the Ravens may have a healthy backfield for Thursday's game against the Eagles. Edwards, Dixon and Justice Hill are competing for snaps behind Mark Ingram.
