Edwards is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

With Edwards off the PUP list and back in action for the first time since suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season, Mike Davis was made inactive by the Ravens. It remains to be seen how much volume Edwards will see out of the gate after the long layoff, with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill also in the team's backfield mix, but with J.K. Dobbins (knee) now IR, there should be some early-down snaps available for Edwards in the coming weeks.