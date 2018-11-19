Ravens' Gus Edwards: Benefits from Jackson's presence
Edwards benefited from the rushing threat posed by quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati, Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers had a minimal role prior to Sunday, getting most of his work during garbage time or in special packages alongside Jackson. The familiarity working with Jackson paid off in a big way Sunday, as Edwards posted a 17-115-1 rushing line while piling up yards on zone-read runs that forced the defense to devote at least one defender to the quarterback. Starting running back Alex Collins took just seven carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, essentially disappearing from the offense once the Ravens settled on the zone-read packages as their best method to move the ball. Edwards could have another busy afternoon Week 12 against the Raiders, but there's also a chance he sees his role drastically reduced if Joe Flacco (hip) is able to play. Given the favorable matchup, Baltimore likely is leaning toward the Jackson-Edwards plan for another week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...