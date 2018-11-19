Edwards benefited from the rushing threat posed by quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati, Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers had a minimal role prior to Sunday, getting most of his work during garbage time or in special packages alongside Jackson. The familiarity working with Jackson paid off in a big way Sunday, as Edwards posted a 17-115-1 rushing line while piling up yards on zone-read runs that forced the defense to devote at least one defender to the quarterback. Starting running back Alex Collins took just seven carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, essentially disappearing from the offense once the Ravens settled on the zone-read packages as their best method to move the ball. Edwards could have another busy afternoon Week 12 against the Raiders, but there's also a chance he sees his role drastically reduced if Joe Flacco (hip) is able to play. Given the favorable matchup, Baltimore likely is leaning toward the Jackson-Edwards plan for another week.