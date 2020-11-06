Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are expected to take on elevated roles Sunday in Indianapolis with Mark Ingram (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Ingram was sidelined during last week's loss to the Steelers, both Edwards and Dobbins enjoyed productive days while splitting the backfield work. Though Dobbins outsnapped him 54-26, Edwards still carried 16 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. So long as the Ravens can at least keep the game competitive throughout, Edwards should continue to stay involved on the ground, though Dobbins' superiority as a pass catcher gives him the higher fantasy ceiling of the two.