Edwards rushed twice for 13 yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason win over the Packers.

Edwards' 13-yard rush on Baltimore's second offensive drive helped set up a field goal. While he gained no yards on his other carry, Edwards still put together a prettier ground showing than Kenneth Dixon, who finished with six rushes for just 14 yards. With the Ravens slated to run the ball early and often again this season, Edwards will aim to close in on the second-string gig behind Mark Ingram with another good display next Thursday versus the Eagles.

