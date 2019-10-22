Edwards had eight carries for 35 yards in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

The second-year runner saw his highest carry count since the Week 1 and responded with a strong outing. Edwards averaged 4.4 yards per carry and cracked the 30-yard mark for the second week in a row. Mark Ingram is still the No.1 running back in Baltimore and Lamar Jackson's increased usage in the run game of late limits the amount of available carries for Edwards. The Ravens are on a bye in Week 8 before returning to action Week 9 against the Patriots