Edwards ran for 58 yards on 12 carries in Thursday's preseason game against the Rams.

It was much smoother sailing for Edwards than his preseason debut against the Bears as he carved the Rams for nearly five yards per carry. As it stands, the Ravens have two locks at running back in Alex Collins and Javorius Allen with Kenneth Dixon likely slotting in as the third running back. However, Edwards will be tough for the coaching staff to leave off the roster, or at least the practice squad, if he has more outings like Thursday's.

More News
Our Latest Stories