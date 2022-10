Edwards did not suffer a serious hamstring injury in Thursday's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers according to initial evaluations, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Edwards was forced out of the game midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. He'll undergo more tests Friday, which should provide more clarity as to the severity of his injury. However, if the initial diagnosis is accurate, Edwards could have a chance to suit up in Week 9 against the Saints.