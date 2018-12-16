Edwards rushed 19 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Edwards unsurprisingly paced the Ravens backfield in carries and rushing yardage, although with Ty Montgomery (coach's decision) inactive, Kenneth Dixon did see an increase of three carries over last week as well. Edwards eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, and he's now averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in five different contests overall. The 23-year-old will look to keep it going versus a tough Chargers defense in a Week 16 road matchup.