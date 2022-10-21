Coach John Harbaugh refused to divulge whether he would activate Edwards (knee) from the PUP list for Sunday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The Ravens have until Oct. 26 to activate Edwards or he will have to sit out the remainder of the season. Bringing him back in Week 7 against Cleveland would make sense since J.K. Dobbins is out with a knee injury of his own. If Edwards doesn't play, the Ravens would have Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis available in the backfield.