Edwards rushed 14 times for 92 yards and added 13 receiving yards by catching his lone target in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

Edwards continues to thrive as the lead back under Lamar Jackson's iteration of the Ravens' offense. The threat of a mobile quarterback has opened up running lanes and allowed the undrafted rookie to produce at least 100 all-purpose yards in four out of the last six contests. Edwards is a non-factor in the passing game (Saturday's catch was his first since becoming starter), but his healthy production on the ground combined with a consistent role makes him start-worthy in almost any format. The Browns and their 24th-ranked rush defense are on tap for Week 17.