Edwards had five carries for 17 yards Sunday against the Steelers and added one catch for six yards.

It was another quiet outing from Edwards, who now has been held under 30 rushing yards in three of his last four outings. He's averaging just 19.7 offensive snaps per game in that span and simply isn't seeing a useful role for fantasy purposes. Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson are accounting for nearly 70 percent of the rushes in the offense, so even though Edwards is firmly ahead of Justice Hill, there aren't enough carries left over for Edwards to manufacture relevant production.