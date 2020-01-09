Ravens' Gus Edwards: Could see bigger role Saturday
Edwards could be leaned on out of the Ravens' backfield Saturday against the Titans if Mark Ingram (calf) is limited or sidelined, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Edwards was the lead RB option Week 17 when Ingram rested a tight calf, totaling 22 touches for 132 yards from scrimmage. After the Ravens' first-round bye, Ingram didn't practice until Thursday, when he was limited, and received a questionable designation for the upcoming divisional-round matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Ingram is "expected to play," but Edwards is on hand in the event the former's ability to get on the field is at all compromised.
