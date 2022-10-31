Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Edwards has a mild hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Thursday's win over Tampa Bay, and as expected, he's avoided a significant issue and could play Monday against New Orleans. However, if he's unable to suit up, Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and Mike Davis would all be candidates for increased opportunities in Week 9. Edwards' participation in practice will likely provide further clarity on the running back's availability.