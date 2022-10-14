Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Edwards (knee) is "getting close to a return," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh didn't elaborate much further on the matter, but the fact that the coach didn't directly address Edwards' status for Sunday's game in New York against the Giants suggests that the Ravens might be inclined to wait another week before activating the running back from the PUP list. Edwards, who resumed practicing Oct. 5, is working back from the torn ACL he suffered last September and may need a few more workouts to get back to full speed following the year-long layoff. If Edwards isn't activated for Week 6, Justice Hill would likely be on track to serve as the top understudy to J.K. Dobbins, assuming Hill can overcome his own hamstring injury that kept him out Week 5.