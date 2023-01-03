Edwards had three carries for two yards in the Week 17 loss to the Steelers.

After turning in his best game of the season -- 11 carries for 99 yards -- in Week 16, Edwards was barely involved against Pittsburgh. Edwards saw his snap count drop from 21 to nine as well. Edwards has as many games with single-digit carries (3) as he does games with double-digit carries (3) since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 12. His workload continues to be volatile but it's unlikely his usage will be this low again Sunday against the Bengals.