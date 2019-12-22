Ravens' Gus Edwards: Effective after Ingram's injury
Edwards rushed 12 times for 66 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns.
Edwards took over as the lead back after Mark Ingram exited with a second-half calf injury. While Edwards got 12 carries to Justice Hill's three, it was Hill who scored Baltimore's lone touchdown after Ingram's exit on an 18-yard run. Even if Ingram's injury doesn't prove serious, he'll likely sit out against the Steelers in Week 17 with Baltimore having locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it's unclear whether coach John Harbaugh will opt to hand Edwards a workhorse role or limit his touches to keep him fresh for the postseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...