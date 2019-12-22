Edwards rushed 12 times for 66 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns.

Edwards took over as the lead back after Mark Ingram exited with a second-half calf injury. While Edwards got 12 carries to Justice Hill's three, it was Hill who scored Baltimore's lone touchdown after Ingram's exit on an 18-yard run. Even if Ingram's injury doesn't prove serious, he'll likely sit out against the Steelers in Week 17 with Baltimore having locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but it's unclear whether coach John Harbaugh will opt to hand Edwards a workhorse role or limit his touches to keep him fresh for the postseason.