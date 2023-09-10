Edwards rushed eight times for 32 yards in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

The veteran backup was thrust into a larger role than expected when J.K. Dobbins was forced from the game with what has now been confirmed as a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Edwards has never averaged under 5.0 yards per carry in his previous four seasons as a complementary option, but he'll now potentially have a chance for the heftiest workload of his career moving forward. Edwards could be in line to serve as the primary early-down back in a Week 2 road matchup against the Bengals, although Justice Hill should see his fair share of touches and there's a possibility Melvin Gordon and/or Owen Wright are summoned from the practice squad.