Edwards ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati. He added a two-point conversion on the day.

Edwards tied the game up late in the third quarter with a weaving inside run for an 11 yard score. He did it again on the next play for the two-point conversion. The undrafted rookie out of Rutgers had a solid 42-yard outing in Week 6, but nobody could have been expecting this. Look for how he shares carries with veteran Alex Collins moving forward as Collins managed just seven carries on Sunday, only one of which came in the second half. It's only been 32 carries for Edwards, but his 5.6 yards per carry are a full two yards more than Collins' production this season. A favorable matchup comes next Sunday against a Raiders run defense giving up 4.8 yards per carry.